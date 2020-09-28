ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com)-- Three Walgreens in St. Louis County were burglarized in under an hour, police said.
The burglaries happened between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Thieves stole cigarettes from the locations on Delmar Boulevard in University City, the store on Manchester Road in Des Peres and the store on North Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood.
All the stores were closed at the time they were broken into.
