ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A three car crash in north St. Louis left multiple people in critical condition Thursday, including three children.
According to police, two cars crashed near Riverview and West Florissant.
A Chevy Cruze was hit by another car while trying to make a turn onto West Florissant from Riverview. The Cruze then hit another car that was not moving.
Three children were inside the Cruze, a 2-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl. The three children were taken to the hospital along with the 40-year-old driver. The 2-year-old girl is listed in critical but unstable condition. The other three are in critical but stable condition.
No one else was injured in the crash.
