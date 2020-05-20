GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three teens were shot and one was killed in three separate shootings in north St. Louis County Tuesday.
The deadly shooting happened Tuesday night in Glasgow Village.
A teenage boy was found shot to death in a yard in the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive not far from the riverfront. A second teen, a 17-year-old boy, was also shot in the hip and taken to the hospital.
St. Louis County police said the shooting call came in around 10:45 p.m.
Neither of their names have been released by police.
The other two shootings happened Tuesday afternoon.
The first shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 10100 of Cloverdale Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County. A 17-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
Investigators believe the teen was sitting in a parked car with someone else when another car pulled up and began shooting at them.
The second shooting happened near Bellefontaine Road and Pattern Drive in Spanish Lake around 2 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
Investigators believe the boy was sitting outside with other people when a car pulled up and began shooting at them. The victim ran off and then realized he had been shot.
None of the shootings appear to be related.
Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.
