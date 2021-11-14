WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A fiery crash in West County left three people dead and 2 others injured Sunday morning.
The crash happened at 4 a.m. on Kiefer Creek Road and Forest Valley Road when a Nissan Maxima veered off the road and hit a tree. The car quickly became engulfed in flames.
Police said there were five people, all mid to late teens, inside the Nissan. Three people were killed and two people had life-threatening injuries, police said.
Two victims who died and two who were injured were Marquette High School students, Rockwood School District said. The district sent the following statement:
"Our sincere thoughts and sympathies are with the families, educators and friends who knew and loved these young people. We have assembled our crisis team at Marquette and will have counselors on hand this week for students and staff who will need assistance. We will also be supporting the families and friends of our injured students to ensure they have the assistance they need. Our hearts also go out to those who are mourning the loss of the other person involved in this tragic event."
One of the victims who died was Cole Anello, a student at De Smet Jesuit in Creve Coeur. The school sent the following statement:
"The De Smet Jesuit community is heartbroken by the loss of Cole Anello. We offer prayers for Cole, the other victims of this terrible tragedy, their families, and friends. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Marquette High School community.
Our counselors, faculty, and staff, are already supporting and caring for students and will continue to provide whatever they need in the days and weeks ahead."
Police have not yet confirmed the names of the three teens who died, however there are crosses with three names on them at the crash site. De Smet High School has confirmed Cole Anello is one who passed. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/vuOtxE0s7n— Jenna Rae (@journalismjenna) November 14, 2021
