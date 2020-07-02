ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three teenagers were injured in shootings across the City of St. Louis Wednesday.
The first shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Hebert and left a 13-year-old boy injured around 1 p.m. According to police, the boy was in his yard when the suspect drove by and fired shots. The teenager was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital by his mother.
Just over two hours later, a 16-year-old was shot in the 4500 block of Maffitt. Police said the teen was also a victim of a drive-by shooting while he was at his home. He was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
The final shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of N. Taylor, where a 14-year-old suffered a graze wound to the neck. A 30-year-old woman told police she was inside her car with the teen and three others when an unknown person fired multiple shots into the vehicle. The injured boy was treated for his injury at the scene.
All investigations are ongoing.
No known suspects are currently in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.