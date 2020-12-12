ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- A driver trying to evade Metro East police caused a crash that left four people injured overnight.
Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police said a black Dodge was speeding on southbound Interstate 55 from Illinois 203 after fleeing a traffic stop with Madison Police.
The Dodge went off the road and crashed into a concrete median before it slammed into a gray GMC.
ISP said the impact of the crash caused the Dodge to overturn.
A 31-year-old woman, 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl were injured in the crash. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
