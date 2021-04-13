VALMEYER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Multiple teens died in a crash that happened near Valmeyer, Illinois in Monroe County Tuesday afternoon.
The accident involved two cars and occurred on Bluff Road near Trout Hollow Road just before 2:30. Police say a silver 2007 Pontiac was traveling north on Bluff Road and approached Trout Hollow Road at a curve. A white 2007 HINO Box Truck was going south on Bluff Road and started to turn east onto Trout Hollow when the Pontiac hit it.
The driver of the Pontiac, an 18-year-old from St. Louis, and both passengers inside, a 15-year-old and 13-year-old from Dupo, Illinois, were all ejected. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the box truck was not hurt. The road was closed for six hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.