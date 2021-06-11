MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Three arrests have been made after a man died after gunfire erupted in Madison Monday afternoon.
The Major Case Squad held a press conference Friday and announced three juveniles have been arrested, but now they are searching for a fourth suspect. Three juveniles, 14, 15, and 17 are charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in juvenile court.
Investigators are searching for 17-year-old Derrick L. Miller wanted in connection to the case.
According to police, on June 7, they received a call at 11:45 a.m. of a shooting, traffic accident and a man down in the 1800 block of 4th Street. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. He has been identified as 35-year-old Gerald K. Wiley.
Investigators say Wiley and his wife were at nearby gas station when they ran into a group of teenagers. The juveniles robbed him and Wiley chased him.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate 45 minutes after the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 618-876-4300.
