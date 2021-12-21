3 teens accused in string of robberies in Metro East

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three teenagers are accused in a string of robberies in St. Clair County.
Fairview Heights police were called to High Life at 10230 Lincoln Trail for a robbery the night of Oct. 25. Four days later, a gas station at 9618 W. Main Street in Belleville was robbed. The descriptions of suspects in each of those crimes were similar, police said. Additional crimes believed to be committed by the same suspects occurred on Nov. 4 at High Life in Fairview Heights, Nov. 23 at Casey’s General Store on Mascoutah Avenue in Belleville, Nov. 30 at Circle K on S. Main Street in Shiloh and Dec. 1 at Circle K on West Main in Belleville.
Several agencies partnered together to identify the suspects. The agencies then started surveillance on the suspects and gathered evidence. Dylan M. Harrington, 18, Treveon J. Ramsey, 18, and Javeon J. Dowell, 19, have been charged with the crimes in Fairview Heights. Harrington is charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of attempted armed robbery with firearm. Ramsey is charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery with a firearm. Dowell is facing an aggravated robbery charge.
The case remains active and there is a chance of additional charges being filed, according to Fairview Heights police.
