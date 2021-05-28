ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three teenagers were shot overnight in the City of St. Louis.
One male and two females were shot just after 1 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Josephine Baker Blvd. All the teenagers were conscious and breathing when being taken to the hospital.
No other information regarding the shooting or victims’ conditions have been released. This story will be updated as more details become available.
