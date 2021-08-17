DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Four young girls were taken into custody after a brawl broke out near Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis Saturday evening.
According to St. Louis Police, a crowd of over 100 people, mostly juveniles, surrounded a group of young girls near 7th Street and Chestnut around 8:15 p.m. as a fight broke out. While trying to break it up, an officer was allegedly hit by a 14-year-old girl.
Mace was deployed as officers were able to apprehend the 14-year-old and a 13-year-old girl. Paramedics treated the 14-year-old for mace exposure.
“The large crowd then surrounded officers, and an “Aid Call” was dispatched,” a spokesperson from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. Additional officers were called to help intervene. During the ordeal, a 12-year-old girl was arrested after pushing an officer and trying to interfere with the arrest of the 13-year-old. Police said a 16-year-old girl attempted to block officers from putting the 13-year-old into a police car. She was also taken into custody along with the trio.
All the girls were remanded to Juvenile Courts. No injuries were reported.
