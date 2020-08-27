NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Classes haven’t begun yet but the Normandy School District is already dealing with a spike in COVID cases.
Three teachers have tested positive for the coronavirus after returning last week to prepare for the school year. That has forced 14 other faculty members to quarantine because of possible exposure and now they’re awaiting test results.
School starts on September 8 with students in pre-K through 4th grade given the option to attend in-person classes.
"Try remote education until we are really sure about what's going on. You can't educate dead people, you can't educate sick people and you can't replace teachers, " said Henry Iwnofu, a relative of a Normandy district employee.
Grade levels 5-12 will all do online learning.
District leaders said they are still moving forward with their back to school plan but said they are monitoring the situation daily and could make changes.
