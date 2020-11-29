ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in Collinsville, Illinois were taken into custody after they crashed in downtown St. Louis while trying to elude police.
The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tucker and Locust.
Around 2:00 p.m., troopers with Illinois State Police (ISP) tried to stop the car, which officers say is connected to the shooting that happened only a few minutes before.
The driver did not stop and eventually crashed in downtown St. Louis where all three suspects were taken into custody.
Other information was not immediately known.
