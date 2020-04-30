ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three members of the St. Louis County Council say it's time to start opening businesses and say they have a plan to do it safely.
The three republican members of the county council are hoping to get St. Louis County Executive Sam Page to agree to phased-in reopening of businesses in the county but starting as early as next week.
Council members Mark Harder, Tim Fitch and Ernie Trakas say they are proposing a step-by-step, phased-in reopening of the economy. In the plan, they've put businesses in one of nine categories based on how they interact with the public.
[READ: Group of businesses threaten lawsuit challenging stay-at-home orders in St. Louis City and County]
The plan was developed after studying other reopening plans around the country.
Council member Harder made the point people and businesses can't keep being told the current conditions will go on indefinitely.
"We've been barraged with email and phone calls and by personal appearances by a lot of residents all over St. Louis County encouraging us to open up the county," Harder said.
He said business that are closed and have no revenue coming need a plan and a timetable.
A statement from Page says reviving the economy safely is one of his top priorities, and the health department will be working closely with local businesses to make sure they're prepared to reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.