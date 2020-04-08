ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Attorney General sent a cease and desist letter to three St. Louis-area businesses allegedly price gouging customers looking for face masks.
Many complaints were made against BWell Pharmacy LLC, on Chippewa in South City, for selling N95 face masks for $20 each. The typical retail price at Home Depot or CVS is $1.07 to $5.99.
Eric Schmitt’s office said the Padda Institute Center for Interventional Pain Management, also on Chippewa in South City, tried to sell a patient a $25 N95 mask after a recent appointment.
The third business accused of hiking prices is Olive Supermarket in University City. The attorney general received a complaint that the store was selling 50-packs of “medical Isolation masks” for $50. The typical retail price for a 50-pack of masks ranges from $5.50 and $9.74.
We’re going to continue to investigate these instances and work with companies and individuals across the state to ensure that price gouging is rooted out and stopped," said Attorney General Schmitt.
The businesses told the Attorney General’s Office that supply costs was the reason behind the increased prices.
You can report price gouging by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or go online here.
