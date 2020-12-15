ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three people were shot in St. Louis' North Riverfront near Interstate 70 Tuesday afternoon.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man and 26-year-old woman were driving on eastbound Interstate 70 in the express lanes near Carrie when their car was shot at just before 3 p.m.
The woman suffered a graze wound to the head while the man was shot in the stomach. The victims were able to flag down officers in the 6100 block of N. Broadway for help.
Both were taken to the hospital. The man is in critical condition, police said.
While investigating the surrounding area, detectives were told a 30-year-old man was also injured after hearing gunshots while driving in the westbound lanes of the highway. The man was hurt from broken glass that hit his face.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No other information has been released.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.