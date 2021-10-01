ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three people were shot in St. Louis’ Mark Twain neighborhood early Friday morning.
The shooting reportedly happened in the 4500 block of Union just before 1:40 a.m.
One person was shot in the back. The two other shooting victims were dropped off to the hospital. All the victims were conscious and breathing after arriving at the hospital.
