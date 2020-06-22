ST. JOHN, MO (KMOV.com) - One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting that occurred at the Applebee’s location in St. John Monday night, police say.
The shooting happened in the 9000 block of St. Charles Rock Road around 9:30 p.m.
Police did not say if the shooting happened inside the restaurant or in the parking lot, and do not have information on the condition of the surviving victims.
An employee told News 4 she heard five shots ring out.
