ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis based testing company is opening three new quick coronavirus testing locations across the region.
Rapid MedLab plans to provide people with contactless COVID-19 testing with results delivered via email within 15 minutes. To help with the no-wait process, appointments need to be scheduled online beforehand.
The new testing sites will be open seven days a week at the following locations:
- Des Peres: 2155 Barrett Station Road – Opening Jan. 28
- Ladue: 9740 Clayton Road – Opening Feb. 3
- Richmond Heights: 1516 S. Hanley Road – Opening Feb. 8
“Even though there is a vaccine, the need for testing is still great, and it will be for the foreseeable future,” said David Cerven of Rapid MedLab. “Our quick and accurate tests help slow the spread of coronavirus and provide those impacted the first step toward recovery.”
With the new location, there comes new job openings.
Rapid MedLab is looking to hire more than 200 applicants for full and part time positions – including management roles and health information technicians.
To schedule an appointment or inquire on a job listing, click here.
