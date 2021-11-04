CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters rushed out to a two-alarm villa fire in west St. Louis County overnight.
The fire broke out at a home in the 1500 block of Walpole Drive around 1:05 a.m. Thursday. Neighbors told News 4 the villa recently had some work done on it, including a chimney sweep and electrical work.
“First crews got on the scene and found fire from the roof. Apparently, there were three occupants that had evacuated, it's a three-unit villa and this was the center unit. It doesn't appear that the fire has extended to either of the adjourning units,” Monarch Fire District Marshal Jim McKay said.
There were reportedly three pets inside the villa at the time of the fire. Neighbors said the pets died in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
