ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two women and a man were shot while they were standing in line at Big Daddy's on Laclede's Landing early Sunday morning.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 31-year-old man, 25-year-old woman and 27-year-old woman were standing at the side of Big Daddy's waiting in line just before 2:00 a.m. when someone started yelling and shots rang out.
Police say the 25-year-old woman was shot in the leg, the 27-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and the man was shot in the buttocks.
All three victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
