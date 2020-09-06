ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three people were shot in north St. Louis City Sunday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said three people were shot in the 5800 block of Minerva Avenue a little after 5:15 p.m. in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
The homicide division was called to the scene but it's still unclear if and who has died.
No other information was released.
