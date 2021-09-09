ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Alton are investigating a triple shooting that happened Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Oakwood Estates around 11:20 p.m. after three adults were shot. The shooting victims were taken to the hospital, but their conditions have not been released.
Alton police said the investigation is ongoing and being investigated by the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division. The triple shooting is not believed to be a random act of violence because the people involved knew one another.
