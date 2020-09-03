ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three people were rescued from a burning apartment building in south St. Louis late Wednesday night.
Firefighters were called to the building on Morganford and Miami around 10:30 p.m.
“A fire on the second floor with people hanging out of the window,” St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said. “We had an enormous amount of people outside yelling that there were folks inside.”
Officials said the hallway was so hot that residents could only use the windows on the second floor to escape.
“The way this is laid out you have one way in the apartment and the other way out is the window,” said Capt. Mosby. “If you’re on the second floor you truly are trapped with a fire outside your primary exit.”
No one was injured and investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
