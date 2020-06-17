ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three people were killed within six hours.
The first fatal shooting happened in the 4700 block of Leduc around 7 p.m. Tuesday According to police, Jermane Hicks, 45, was shot during an argument with a 28-year-old suspect.
About three hours later, an unidentified man was found shot in the 1100 block of Dillon. Police said the shooting victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The final homicide of the night occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Tennessee, where a man was shot in the head. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details regarding any of the shootings has been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers or police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.