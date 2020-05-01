ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Interstate 270 was completely shutdown Friday night in north St. Louis County after a wrong way driver caused a crash leaving passengers with serious injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 71-year-old woman was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-270 just west of Riverview around 8:30 p.m. when the 22-year-old driver of a 2006 GMC Envoy tried to avoid her but hit her head-on.
The woman's 1998 Chevrolet S-10 then overturned and hit a median barrier. The woman's injuries were moderate.
The 22-year-old had four people in his vehicle. None of them were wearing seat belts and two of them were seriously injured.
Only five minutes later, the driver of a 1991 Ford Mustang couldn't stop in time for the blocked lanes and hit the 71-year-old woman's Chevrolet. The Mustang driver was seriously injured.
Westbound I-270 was completely shutdown at Riverview as well as the eastbound lanes of I-270 near Lilac.
All seven people involved in the accidents were taken to local hospitals.
