ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three officers were shot at while conducting a traffic stop north of downtown St. Louis Monday night.
According to police, three officers were speaking with the driver during the stop at 14th Street and Biddle around 10:40 p.m. when someone fired shots in their direction. Authorities said the shots were fired at the officers from the direction of Loretta Hall Park.
The vehicle that was pulled over was damaged by the gunfire. No one was injured in the incident.
[Related: Suspect shot 4 at 3 officers with sawed-off shotgun near downtown]
This is the second time on-duty officers were shot at in the City of St. Louis in recent days. A 23-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly shooting at officers and ramming a patrol car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.