ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three St. Louis Metropolitan Department officers were hurt in a crash Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at W. Florissant and McLaran, police said. The officers were in an unmarked vehicle.
The officers were transported to Barnes Jewish Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was also transported with non-life threatening inquires.
No other information was made available.
