SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Three of the four Tower Groves’ Farmers’ Markets will be opening in the coming weeks, but with new precautions.
The Tower Grove Farmer’s Market will open on May 9. The Boulevard Farmers’ Market in Richmond Heights will open May 17, with the Tuesday evening Tower Grove Farmers’ Market opening two days later.
The market on May 9 will only feature 15 produce farmers and will be set up on Circle Drive in Tower Grove Park to allow for physical distancing.
Shoppers will be required to stay six feet apart, wear face coverings, will not be allowed to touch the produce until they buy it, vendors will have tables set up six feet away from their booths where they will accept payment and produce will be bagged in the vendors’ tent. Vendors will also be required to wear a mask and gloves. Frequent sanitizing will take place, organizers say.
Customers are also asked to bring cash because some vendors cannot accept credit cards.
The Tower Grove Farmers’ Market will gradually start to add vendors. On May 16, they will welcome all season-long vendors, with occasional food and plant vendors returning a week later. The Tuesday night market will also start with a smaller number of vendors and follow the same safety procedures.
The Boulevard Farmers’ Market will open on May 17, with vendors only on side of the street to allow customers to socially distance while lining up at booths. Customers and vendors will be required to wear a mask and customers will not be allowed to touch food before purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.