ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four people were killed in two shootings in north St. Louis Tuesday night.
Police said two men and a woman were found dead inside a home in the 5900 block of Lucille Avenue around 9:10 p.m. The victims were later identified as 35-year-old Jabari Randolph, 40-year-old Jerome Randolph and 29-year-old Kelsey Jackson.
The second shooting was reported two blocks away in the 5900 block of Harney Avenue about an hour later. According to police, a 37-year-old man died after being shot in the head at the location.
Despite the close proximity of the deadly shootings, police told News 4 they don't believe they are connected.
Police ask anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.