ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A string of new COVID-19 testing sites will pop up across St. Louis Tuesday, thanks to Visit Healthcare and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.
After seeing the need for more testing facilities, the group added drive-up/ walk-up locations in north St. Louis and North County. If you're in need of a test, you can head to one of these locations:
- Herbert Hoover Club (Only on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.) - 2901 N. Grand, St. Louis, Mo 63107
- Teen Center of Excellence (Only on Thursdays from 10 a.m. - 3p.m.) - 9200 W. Florissant, St. Louis, Mo 63136
- Mathews-Dickey Club (Only on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. - 3p.m.) - 4245 N. Kingshighway Blvd St. Louis, Mo 63115
For more information, click here.
