COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three major projects will be completed this year as part of Rebuild Illinois.

Year three of the project will see the completion of Interstate 70 resurfacing and bridge painting, Poplar Street Bridge approach improvements and resurfacing on Illinois 157 from State Street to Petroff Drive.

“With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois’s aging infrastructure,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in the Metro East and across the entire state.”

Next year, three more projects are expected to be finished as part of the project: Illinois 111/3 resurfacing and patching from Alby Street to Broadway in Alton, Illinois 3 resurfacing from north of Monsanto Avenue to south of Ruby Street in Cahokia and Interstate 270 at Illinois 111 interchange reconstruction.

The six Metro East projects represent a total investment of more than $89.1 million. Over the next six years, the Illinois Department of Transportation plans to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois program.