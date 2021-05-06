CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three Metro East cities will officially become one on Thursday.
Metro East voters approved a plan Tuesday to merge the towns of Cahokia, Alorton, and Centreville into one city called Cahokia Heights.
The cities of Alorton, Cahokia and Centreville merged to form Cahokia Heights. Voters approved the measure last fall, and officials hope it will help revitalize the communities.
Centreville Township Supervisor Curtis McCall Sr. will be the first mayor of Cahokia Heights. He said the only paid positions to carry over will be police officers. Everyone else will need to re-apply and be re-hired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.