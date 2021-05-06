CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three Metro East cities will officially become one on Thursday.

The cities of Alorton, Cahokia and Centreville merged to form Cahokia Heights. Voters approved the measure last fall, and officials hope it will help revitalize the communities.

Centreville Township Supervisor Curtis McCall Sr. will be the first mayor of Cahokia Heights. He said the only paid positions to carry over will be police officers. Everyone else will need to re-apply and be re-hired.