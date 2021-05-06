CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three Metro East cities officially became one Thursday.

Voters approve plan to merge 3 Metro East towns into one city Metro East voters approved a plan Tuesday to merge the towns of Cahokia, Alorton, and Centreville into one city called Cahokia Heights.

The cities of Alorton, Cahokia and Centreville merged to form Cahokia Heights. Voters approved the measure last fall, and officials hope it will help revitalize the communities.

Centreville Township Supervisor Curtis McCall Sr. will be the first mayor of Cahokia Heights. He said the only paid positions to carry over will be police officers. Everyone else will need to re-apply and be re-hired.

The change meant nearly 150 city government employees are out of a job. McCall said he and leadership from Cahokia and Alorton came together three years ago to attempt to get rid of a more than $6 million dollar deficit the three cities had. The only feasible way to move forward, he said, was to merge and cut spending.

"We will not start this new city off in a deficit. We will start this new city off with a balanced budget," McCall said.