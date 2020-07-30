ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three people were killed and two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Floy and W. Florissant around 1:45 p.m.
Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and at two others were taken to the hospital. The three deceased men were later identified as Elijah McKinney, 18, Daijon Nearing, 18, and Malik Taylor, 22.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
"This is all outside as far as we can tell. We have a large number of a ballistics pieces of evidence on the scene. We have to sort through it," said Major Mary Warnecke with the SLMPD. "We are trying to put those pieces together over here. Hopefully, we can get someone to cooperate and tell us what happened."
The shooting adds to a violent year in St. Louis, which has now seen at least 153 homicides, up 35 percent from last year.
No other information was made immediately available.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact CrimeStoppers or police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.