UPPER MERION TWP, PA (KYW) – A brawl at a Pennsylvania building led to three men freefalling down an elevator shaft.
First responders tasked with extricating three men from a fallen elevator managed to get two out from the first floor and the third was rescued from the second floor. Authorities said the men were involved in a fight on the eighth floor of the south building.
“The steel elevator door that opens when you push the button, they broke through that door and there was no elevator there, so they fell down eight floors to the bottom,” said Upper Merion Police Lt. Al Elverson.
Tenants at the building are puzzled how this could have happened. “That’s not an elephant that flew into the elevator. It’s three humans. I’m pretty sure it was faulty equipment,” Derrell Washington said.
When the elevator hit the first floor one victim remained on top of the elevator and the two others crashed through the roof, ending up inside. All three men were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
