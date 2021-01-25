JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three men have have been charged after a 17-year-old was found shot to death in a Jennings alley in 2019.
St. Louis County police said they were called to a scene on Strathmore Place near West Florissant in Jennings shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2019, where they found the teen boy shot to death. The next day police identified the teen as Caleb Smith.
The first suspect, Deryon Thomas, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the crime. His cash-only bond was set at $1 million.
Two other suspects, Jalen Simms, 26, and Christopher Williams, 28, were charged in the shooting on Jan. 25, 2021.
According to court documents, Thomas, Simms and Wiliams all chased Smith when he ran into an alley. Thomas and Williams got out of a car and allegedly fired multiple shots towards Smith while he continued to run away.
Police said multiple shell casings of different calibers were found around the shooting scene. Smith reportedly had what appeared to be a bullet wound to his head.
According to the probable cause statement, Simms was seen on Facebook Live moments before the shooting in the stolen Chrysler, and Simms’ phone confirmed he was involved in the shooting. The day before the shooting, a maroon Chrysler was seen on video after a reported shooting in Alton, Illinois and a video got a plate off the vehicle D7229-AN. When the vehicle was later found, investigators found Simms’ cell phone had been connected to the maroon Chrysler entertainment system. When police searched and arrested Simms at his apartment, they found a plate D7229-AN and ammunition that matched the casings at the scene.
Simms’ Facebook records made numerous statements about being involved in the homicide with Thomas and Williams.
Williams was captured on video surveillance fleeing the scene on foot with Thomas. Williams was identified as one of the shooters in a photo lineup by an eyewitness. Williams’ phone also put him at the scene of the shooting.
Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots, and described the sound as coming from two different caliber weapons.
"It was like maybe seven or eight or nine of them," said Eric Garnett, who was nearby when the shooting happened. "Then there was an exchange from a small caliber gun."
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Or you can make an anonymous tip via CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
