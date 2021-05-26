ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two men are on the run after assaulting three people at a Kingsway West gas station early Wednesday morning.
Around 3 a.m., a 23-year-old man was approached by two armed suspects at the ZX gas station at 1620 Union. When the suspects asked for money, the man told them he didn’t have any. Then, the suspects knocked the victim to the ground. One of the suspects kicked the man and knocked him unconscious with a handgun. The second suspect also participated in the beating, according to police.
A 32-year-old man saw the beating and went to intervene. The man was then hit in the face with a gun, police said. The suspects also went through his pockets looking for something to steal.
A third man who was purchasing items from the gas station was also approached by the two suspects. He was hit on the head and then held at gunpoint while the suspects stripped him of his clothing, according to police.
After the attacks, the suspects got into a black Ford Escape and drove off.
The first two victims suffered lacerations near their eyes. The third victim ran off and officers could not locate him after the incident.
