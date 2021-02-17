BELLEVILLE, Ill (KMOV.com) -- Three men were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery at a Metro East Walgreens on Valentine's Day.
Just before 9 a.m., Samuel Neealy, 34, Ronald McCollum, 34, and a third person walked into the Walgreens on North Belt West and stole two cash register drawers before speeding off, police said. An officer tried to stop the suspect's car in the 7800 block of West Main Street but the driver kept going. Belleville Police officers chased the car through west Belleville to Interstate 64 near Baugh Avenue in East St. Louis where it crashed.
Police said the men ran out of the crashed car but were taken into custody nearby. All three were taken to a local hospital but Neealy and McCollum were released. They are being held on a $200,000 bond for robbery, burglary, and theft charges.
The third unidentified suspect is still hospitalized for health issues not related to the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.