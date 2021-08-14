MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A family of three was killed in a two-car crash in Madison County, Illinois Friday.
The crash happened at the intersection of McCoy Road and Bethalto Road. John Cafazza, 55, Melissa Cafazza, 52, and their son Dominic Cafazza, 12, all of Bethlato, Illinois were pronounced dead at the scene.
John Cafazza was driving a BMW 595i and was stopped at the intersection when a 2003 GMC Sierra going eastbound on McCoy Road failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the BMW, which was trying to turn left onto McCoy Road. The 18-year-old driver of the Sierra was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A candlelight vigil will be held for the Cafazza family at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto at 8 p.m. Sunday.
