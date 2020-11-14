Reavis Barracks accident
SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An accident closed three lanes of southbound I-55 near Reavis Barracks for several hours Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened before 12:30 p.m. and involved a gas tanker. Police say the tanker leaked fuel, prompting the shut down of the lanes.

There were no serious injuries.

All lanes re-opened around 2:30 p.m.

