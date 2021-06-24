LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Three people were killed in a Thursday morning crash in Lincoln County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to News 4 that two pickup trucks crashed head on around 6:15 a.m. on Highway JJ south of Lakeview Drive. No one in either of the cars reportedly survived the crash.
Two of the deceased are believed to be men. Authorities said all three people who died in the crash are adults. Their names have not been released.
The highway is expected to be closed until at least 9 a.m. while accident reconstruction is on the scene.
