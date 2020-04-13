WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Three men inside of a car being chased by police officers died when the car crashed near Highway 61 and Interstate 70 close to Wentzville Monday evening.
Missouri State Highway Patrol began the chase that started north of Troy, Mo on US 61. Troopers stopped the chase before entering Troy city limits.
A Troy police officer picked up the chase near US 61 and Highway 47. The police officer saw the car weaving in and out of traffic, driving past traffic using the shoulder, and allegedly driving around 130 mph.
Police said the chase continued down US 61 and into St. Charles County.
The driver, identified as 19-year-old Keshaun Wade, lost control of the car near the US 61/I-70 interchange and crashed into the guard rail, police said. The car veered onto I-70, landed in the westbound lanes, and caught fire.
Four men were inside the car, according to police, and three of those inside were pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified 22-year-old Rashad Hill and 21-year-old Antione Wade as the two other men who died.
The fourth man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable/critical condition.
The names of those inside the car have not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.