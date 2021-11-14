WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A fiery crash in West County left three people dead and 2 others injured Sunday morning.
The crash happened at 4 a.m. on Kiefer Creek Road and Forest Valley Road when a Nissan Maxima veered off the road and hit a tree. The car quickly became engulfed in flames.
Police said there were five people, all mid to late teens, inside the Nissan. Three people were killed and two people had with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The genders of the victims are unknown. No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.