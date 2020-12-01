ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A shooting outside of a south St. Louis bar left three people injured late Monday night.
The shooting happened outside of the Shot Heaven bar in the 5200 block of Gravois just before midnight.
Three people suffered graze wounds. Police described their injuries as minor.
Bars in the City of St. Louis are required to close at 11 p.m. It is unknown at this time if the people who were injured were gathered at the bar at the time of the shooting.
No other details have been released.
