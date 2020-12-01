ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A shooting at a south St. Louis bar left three men injured late Monday night.
According to police, the suspect started acting erratically and began arguing with one of the victims at Shot Heaven Bar in the 5200 block of Gravois just before midnight. The suspect was told to leave the bar but returned a short time later with a gun.
Police said the suspect then began firing shots, hitting the three victims. He then drove off in a newer model red Chevrolet Camaro.
The victims were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. Officers earlier told News 4 they suffered minor injuries.
