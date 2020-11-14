NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a shooting in north St. Louis that left three people injured late Friday night.
Just before midnight, police found two women and one man shot in the 4900 block of St. Louis Ave in the Kingsway East neighborhood.
They were conscious and breathing but their extent of their injuries is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
