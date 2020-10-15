KMOVGeneric_Breaking

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Three people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in north St. Louis County Thursday.

The shooting took place in the 8700 block of Lucas and Hunt Road shortly before noon.

Two of the victims suffered minor injuries. The third person’s injuries are believed to be more severe, police said.

No other details have been released. News 4 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as information develops.

