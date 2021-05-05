ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A four-car crash involving a semi-truck on westbound Interstate 70 left three injured late Tuesday night.
Just before 9:30 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol said a man was driving his Ford Mustang up the ramp from westbound Highway 94 to Interstate 70 when he merged into the right lane unsafely. The Mustang then collided with a semi, before landing into the left lane. Officials said the impact caused the semi driver to spin across all the highway lanes and hit a median wall.
While trying to avoid the initial crash, a driver in a Ford Explorer swerved but lost control and overturned. Moments later, a Ford Fusion struck the Mustang that was stalled in the left lane. The driver from the Mustang was ejected and the car quickly caught on fire.
Three drivers were taken to nearby hospital.
