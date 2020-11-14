NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a shooting in north St. Louis that left three people injured late Friday night.
Just before midnight, a 25-year-old man was sitting in his Toyota Camry at the Salama Market in the 4900 block of St. Louis Ave when a man walked up and fired shots at him.
The man suffered a graze wound to the head but was able to run away.
Police said two 27-year-old woman who were also parked in the parking lot during the shooting arrived to a local hospital shortly after. One of the women had a laceration to her head from broken glass, police said.
Anyone with information should call local police.
